Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16540 MOORPARK Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

16540 MOORPARK Street

16540 Moorpark Street
Location

16540 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular Modern Contemporary property by renowned architect, David Mordoch, available for lease! Located in the heart of Encino, this Architectural two story stunner offers 4 bed, 4 1/2 baths and approx. 3748sf of luxury living w/ open floor plan, functional spaces & high end finishes! Chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, center island & walk in pantry. Great room with soaring ceilings and fireplace. Large en-suite bedrooms, including master suite with custom closets and sophisticated master bath with double sinks and vanity. Upstairs is rounded out by multi-purpose flex space with open loft like feel, a second fireplace and wet bar. Indoor/outdoor living with oversized patio accessible from entire first floor, mature trees and private yard. Beautiful lush landscaping and stunning exterior Brazilian hardwood. Centrally located to restaurants, shops and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16540 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
16540 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16540 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 16540 MOORPARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16540 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
16540 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16540 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 16540 MOORPARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16540 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 16540 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 16540 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16540 MOORPARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16540 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
No, 16540 MOORPARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 16540 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 16540 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16540 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16540 MOORPARK Street has units with dishwashers.

