16540 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Spectacular Modern Contemporary property by renowned architect, David Mordoch, available for lease! Located in the heart of Encino, this Architectural two story stunner offers 4 bed, 4 1/2 baths and approx. 3748sf of luxury living w/ open floor plan, functional spaces & high end finishes! Chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, center island & walk in pantry. Great room with soaring ceilings and fireplace. Large en-suite bedrooms, including master suite with custom closets and sophisticated master bath with double sinks and vanity. Upstairs is rounded out by multi-purpose flex space with open loft like feel, a second fireplace and wet bar. Indoor/outdoor living with oversized patio accessible from entire first floor, mature trees and private yard. Beautiful lush landscaping and stunning exterior Brazilian hardwood. Centrally located to restaurants, shops and parks.