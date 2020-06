Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Charming 3 BD 2 BA family home with pool in Granada Hills. Located in a cul-de-sac, this cozy home has spacious rooms throughout with hardwood and tile. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters, fridge, dishwasher and gas range. Enclosed patio and private backyard with fruit trees. 2-car garage. Easy access to shopping and restaurants. Available now.