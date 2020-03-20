All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

16524 GILMORE Street

16524 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

16524 Gilmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in a desirable pocket of Lake Balboa, adjacent to Lake Balboa park, this charming home has excellent curb appeal. Interior features two true bedrooms and an additional pass-through room that can either be used as a den, office, or bedroom. The home boasts updated bathrooms, original hardwood floors in good condition, and a separate laundry room. Enjoy the grassy backyard, with mature tree from a backyard porch. There is a a detached two car garage. Please note, these pictures are from when the home was previously listed for lease. Grass is now filled in and owner is in the process of updating kitchen floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16524 GILMORE Street have any available units?
16524 GILMORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16524 GILMORE Street have?
Some of 16524 GILMORE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16524 GILMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
16524 GILMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16524 GILMORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 16524 GILMORE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16524 GILMORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 16524 GILMORE Street offers parking.
Does 16524 GILMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16524 GILMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16524 GILMORE Street have a pool?
No, 16524 GILMORE Street does not have a pool.
Does 16524 GILMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 16524 GILMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16524 GILMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16524 GILMORE Street has units with dishwashers.

