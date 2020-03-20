16524 GILMORE Street

Amenities
Located in a desirable pocket of Lake Balboa, adjacent to Lake Balboa park, this charming home has excellent curb appeal. Interior features two true bedrooms and an additional pass-through room that can either be used as a den, office, or bedroom. The home boasts updated bathrooms, original hardwood floors in good condition, and a separate laundry room. Enjoy the grassy backyard, with mature tree from a backyard porch. There is a a detached two car garage. Please note, these pictures are from when the home was previously listed for lease. Grass is now filled in and owner is in the process of updating kitchen floors!