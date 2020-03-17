16513 Moorpark Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Tastefully Designed w/Contemporary Features. 2 Story Entry leads to Elegant Living Room w/Vaulted Ceilings, Chandeliers & Fireplace. Formal Dining Rm for Dinner Parties. Chef’s Kit. w/Granite Counter Tops, Ebony Colored Cstm Cabinets, Stainless Appliances & Breakfast Bar. Kitchen opens to a Casual Eating Space, Family Room & Wet Bar with Wine/Drinks Refrigerators. Spacious Master Suite includes His/Hers Baths & His/Hers Walk-in Closets w/Built-ins. Her Bath has a Jacuzzi Tub, Vanity, Bidet and Access to the Walk-in Shower creating a Spa-like Oasis. His Bath also features a Vanity, Custom Walk-in Shower & Bidet. 2nd Master includes a Remodeled Bath w/Walk-in Shower & French Drs Leading to Balcony. 3 More Bedrooms & Baths are available. Individual Laundry Rm includes Washer/Dryer. Separate Enclosed Deck leads to Pool, Spa & Patio. Special Features include 2 AC units with WiFi enabled Nest Thermostats, Central Vacuum System, New Electric Car Charger in Garage, Ring Doorbell & Security Cameras for Smart Home Protection. Walking Distance to Restaurants, Shops, Parks & Golf Course. Just minutes from 101 and 405 Freeways. Award Winning Encino Elementary. Solar Panels which saves an estimated 300-400 per month on the DWP bill are included with the rent. Owner may consider 1 small pet under 20 lbs. Must have documented income and excellent credit.