Los Angeles, CA
16513 Moorpark Street
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

16513 Moorpark Street

16513 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

16513 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Tastefully Designed w/Contemporary Features. 2 Story Entry leads to Elegant Living Room w/Vaulted Ceilings, Chandeliers & Fireplace. Formal Dining Rm for Dinner Parties. Chef’s Kit. w/Granite Counter Tops, Ebony Colored Cstm Cabinets, Stainless Appliances & Breakfast Bar. Kitchen opens to a Casual Eating Space, Family Room & Wet Bar with Wine/Drinks Refrigerators. Spacious Master Suite includes His/Hers Baths & His/Hers Walk-in Closets w/Built-ins. Her Bath has a Jacuzzi Tub, Vanity, Bidet and Access to the Walk-in Shower creating a Spa-like Oasis. His Bath also features a Vanity, Custom Walk-in Shower & Bidet. 2nd Master includes a Remodeled Bath w/Walk-in Shower & French Drs Leading to Balcony. 3 More Bedrooms & Baths are available. Individual Laundry Rm includes Washer/Dryer. Separate Enclosed Deck leads to Pool, Spa & Patio. Special Features include 2 AC units with WiFi enabled Nest Thermostats, Central Vacuum System, New Electric Car Charger in Garage, Ring Doorbell & Security Cameras for Smart Home Protection. Walking Distance to Restaurants, Shops, Parks & Golf Course. Just minutes from 101 and 405 Freeways. Award Winning Encino Elementary. Solar Panels which saves an estimated 300-400 per month on the DWP bill are included with the rent. Owner may consider 1 small pet under 20 lbs. Must have documented income and excellent credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16513 Moorpark Street have any available units?
16513 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16513 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 16513 Moorpark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16513 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
16513 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16513 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16513 Moorpark Street is pet friendly.
Does 16513 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 16513 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 16513 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16513 Moorpark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16513 Moorpark Street have a pool?
Yes, 16513 Moorpark Street has a pool.
Does 16513 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 16513 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16513 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16513 Moorpark Street has units with dishwashers.
