Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

1650 TALMADGE Street

1650 Talmadge Street · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Talmadge Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This fully renovated Franklin Hills Mediterranean Duplex is beauty to behold! Originally built in 1923 the unit has been tastefully updated through out. Featuring vaulted wood ceilings, a large open living area and plenty of natural light, this unit will make a beautiful home for any renter! The space offers upwards of 1,300 square feet with hardwood floors spanning throughout. Comprised of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room and an eating area the unit takes up the entire top floor offering both space and privacy. Renter's and guests can rest assured knowing that they have access to a 2 car garage as well as plenty of off-street parking that is just walking distance to Prospect studio's. Both Hillhurst and Franklin Avenue are just steps away in addition to endless shops, restaurants & entertainment. To boot, the area's best schools are just around the corner, all in all a delightful find! Tenant to verify all MLS information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 TALMADGE Street have any available units?
1650 TALMADGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 TALMADGE Street have?
Some of 1650 TALMADGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 TALMADGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1650 TALMADGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 TALMADGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1650 TALMADGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1650 TALMADGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1650 TALMADGE Street offers parking.
Does 1650 TALMADGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 TALMADGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 TALMADGE Street have a pool?
No, 1650 TALMADGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1650 TALMADGE Street have accessible units?
No, 1650 TALMADGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 TALMADGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 TALMADGE Street has units with dishwashers.
