1650 TALMADGE Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This fully renovated Franklin Hills Mediterranean Duplex is beauty to behold! Originally built in 1923 the unit has been tastefully updated through out. Featuring vaulted wood ceilings, a large open living area and plenty of natural light, this unit will make a beautiful home for any renter! The space offers upwards of 1,300 square feet with hardwood floors spanning throughout. Comprised of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room and an eating area the unit takes up the entire top floor offering both space and privacy. Renter's and guests can rest assured knowing that they have access to a 2 car garage as well as plenty of off-street parking that is just walking distance to Prospect studio's. Both Hillhurst and Franklin Avenue are just steps away in addition to endless shops, restaurants & entertainment. To boot, the area's best schools are just around the corner, all in all a delightful find! Tenant to verify all MLS information.