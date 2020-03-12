165 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This remodeled upper unit in Hancock park has all the charm of the old neighborhood without any of the antiquity inside. Updates to the kitchen, appliances, fixtures, and bathrooms mean a functional and sophisticated space ready for your touch. And with no one above you, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom layout feels more like a house than an apartment, with a formal dining room, a galley kitchen with a breakfast nook for simpler dining, and a grand living room with a picture window perfect for relaxing and ruminating. The sun is all you need to light this top story charmer, but recessed lighting takes the task over for these shorter days and longer nights. With bountiful closet space, 3 large bedrooms - one with an en suite bathroom, and a heated pool, Orange drive is the perfect place to settle into this New Year.