in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 Available 07/17/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Elegant three bedroom, two and half bathroom, three story home in the well established community of Silver Lake. As you entry from the front door you arrive directly into the open living room/kitchen that flows out to the first of three decks that add over 600 ft sq of outdoor space. The downstairs level is the laundry, a full bath and two bedrooms, each with their own access to the yard. The very spacious Master bedroom sits privately on the highest level of the home, with walk in closets, luxurious bathroom and its own view deck, with a spiral staircase leading to the roof deck, which offers an amazing views over the city.



Property offers a detached one car garage and off the street parking!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



(RLNE5582751)