Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1646 North Benton Way Unit 2

1646 North Benton Way · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1646 North Benton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 17

$5,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 Available 07/17/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Elegant three bedroom, two and half bathroom, three story home in the well established community of Silver Lake. As you entry from the front door you arrive directly into the open living room/kitchen that flows out to the first of three decks that add over 600 ft sq of outdoor space. The downstairs level is the laundry, a full bath and two bedrooms, each with their own access to the yard. The very spacious Master bedroom sits privately on the highest level of the home, with walk in closets, luxurious bathroom and its own view deck, with a spiral staircase leading to the roof deck, which offers an amazing views over the city.

Property offers a detached one car garage and off the street parking!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5582751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 have any available units?
1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 has a unit available for $5,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 have?
Some of 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 North Benton Way Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
