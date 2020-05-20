1645 VINE Street

Amenities

Live the New York lifestyle in Hollywood's most glamorous building, The Broadway, reinterpreted by Kelly Wearstler. This RARE corner view loft is located at the famous Hollywood & Vine intersection with northern views of the Hollywood Sign, Hollywood Hills and a breathtaking western sunset all the way to the ocean! Enter the fully furnished, soaring 14-ft ceiling loft to find an open floor plan with a chic designer kitchen & bathroom, living space, and a secluded office area. Large windows surround the space and allow for glowing natural light to flood in. Complete with a 24-hour doorman, valet parking, rooftop pool, cabanas and a gym. In close proximity to the best restaurants, entertainment and night life that Hollywood has to offer. Located above Katsuya and across the street from Equinox, The H Club, Pantages Theater, Barry's Bootcamp, Trader Joe's and the Metro Station just to name a few. This is pure urban NY living in the heart of LA!