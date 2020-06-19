1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Welcome to this fully furnished, designer done traditional Picfair Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Completely remodeled in 2015, this home offers an open floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace and open dining area. French doors lead to a private backyard deck with westerly views and stunning sunsets, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Lease includes weekly cleaning & laundry services, Ring Video doorbell, NEST, wireless cameras and high-speed wireless internet. Pack your bags, this house is move-in ready. Ideally located close to restaurants, shops, Beverly Hills, downtown, the metro, and freeway access.