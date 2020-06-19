All apartments in Los Angeles
1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue

1645 South Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1645 South Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Welcome to this fully furnished, designer done traditional Picfair Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Completely remodeled in 2015, this home offers an open floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace and open dining area. French doors lead to a private backyard deck with westerly views and stunning sunsets, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Lease includes weekly cleaning & laundry services, Ring Video doorbell, NEST, wireless cameras and high-speed wireless internet. Pack your bags, this house is move-in ready. Ideally located close to restaurants, shops, Beverly Hills, downtown, the metro, and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have any available units?
1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have?
Some of 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
