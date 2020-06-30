1642 ECHO PARK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE! This 1960's apartment is part of a fourplex (4 units) and is a downstairs unit. This updated one bed (plus den), one bath in the heart of Echo Park is now available. The unit includes hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher), new cabinets and countertops, a shared front yard, and a small porch! One parking spot included. Just a stone's throw away from Echo Park Ave shops. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No laundry on site. Come and see it today!