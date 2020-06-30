All apartments in Los Angeles
1642 ECHO PARK Avenue

1642 Echo Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE! This 1960's apartment is part of a fourplex (4 units) and is a downstairs unit. This updated one bed (plus den), one bath in the heart of Echo Park is now available. The unit includes hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher), new cabinets and countertops, a shared front yard, and a small porch! One parking spot included. Just a stone's throw away from Echo Park Ave shops. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No laundry on site. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue have any available units?
1642 ECHO PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue have?
Some of 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1642 ECHO PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 ECHO PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

