All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1639 Oakhorne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1639 Oakhorne Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

1639 Oakhorne Drive

1639 Oakhorne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1639 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely stunning inside and out this single family residence with large private yard and two car attached garage has been beautifully updated through out with quality materials and designer's touches. Open and bright living room with vaulted ceilings and "see through" marble fireplace opens up to giant family/formal dining/great room that is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. Custom kitchen with another fireplace, newer set of stainless steel appliances, great center island and lovely garden window overlooks grassy backyard with built-in BBQ, spacious side walks and manicured landscaping. Large bedrooms equipped with glass sliding closet doors in each room. Ton of storage including two attic spaces. Newly finished garage with set of laundry machines. Recessed lighting and beautiful new flooring through out. Strategically located close to schools, recreation, fine dining, shopping and major transportation. Turn key and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Oakhorne Drive have any available units?
1639 Oakhorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 Oakhorne Drive have?
Some of 1639 Oakhorne Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Oakhorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Oakhorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Oakhorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1639 Oakhorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1639 Oakhorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Oakhorne Drive offers parking.
Does 1639 Oakhorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Oakhorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Oakhorne Drive have a pool?
No, 1639 Oakhorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Oakhorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1639 Oakhorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Oakhorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 Oakhorne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College