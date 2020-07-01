1639 Oakhorne Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Absolutely stunning inside and out this single family residence with large private yard and two car attached garage has been beautifully updated through out with quality materials and designer's touches. Open and bright living room with vaulted ceilings and "see through" marble fireplace opens up to giant family/formal dining/great room that is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. Custom kitchen with another fireplace, newer set of stainless steel appliances, great center island and lovely garden window overlooks grassy backyard with built-in BBQ, spacious side walks and manicured landscaping. Large bedrooms equipped with glass sliding closet doors in each room. Ton of storage including two attic spaces. Newly finished garage with set of laundry machines. Recessed lighting and beautiful new flooring through out. Strategically located close to schools, recreation, fine dining, shopping and major transportation. Turn key and enjoy!