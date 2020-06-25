1638 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities courtyard parking

Story-book home with gleaming hardwood floors and tall ceilings, in a popular neighborhood on a lovely tree lined street. Boasting a walkscore of 84 and a transit score of 57, this home is close to many restaurants, ethnic markets, shopping, transportation and multiple houses of worship. Rooms are spacious and bright. Beautiful and low-maintenance California Native Xeriscape front garden, lovingly curated by the homeowner. Enjoy a beverage and our SoCal weather on your Cozy Front courtyard. Central Heat & Air. Some ADA Access. Renters Insurance is Required. Gardener included. Tenant to pay electric, water & cable.