1632 ABBOT KINNEY

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A truly exceptional opportunity to lease a live/work office space on Abbot Kinney Blvd, named "the coolest block in America" by GQ Magazine. Designed by renowned architect Robert Thibodeau, this architectural is a unique and cultivating space in the heart of Venice. With a walk score of 80 and a biker's score of 95, this creative space can work for a multitude of clients. Large enough to have a working staff on-site, each level in this 3-story structure has a full-size chef's kitchen and bathroom, plus large balconies overlooking Abbot Kinney Blvd with sweeping views. On the second floor balcony, there is an outdoor dining area complete with a full kitchen including a BBQ, fridge, sink, and prep area. Modern and sleek natural wood cabinets along with concrete floors complement the sophisticated elegance of this contemporary space. Parking includes a 3-car covered garage on the ground floor.