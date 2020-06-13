All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1632 ABBOT KINNEY

1632 Abbot Kinney Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1632 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A truly exceptional opportunity to lease a live/work office space on Abbot Kinney Blvd, named "the coolest block in America" by GQ Magazine. Designed by renowned architect Robert Thibodeau, this architectural is a unique and cultivating space in the heart of Venice. With a walk score of 80 and a biker's score of 95, this creative space can work for a multitude of clients. Large enough to have a working staff on-site, each level in this 3-story structure has a full-size chef's kitchen and bathroom, plus large balconies overlooking Abbot Kinney Blvd with sweeping views. On the second floor balcony, there is an outdoor dining area complete with a full kitchen including a BBQ, fridge, sink, and prep area. Modern and sleek natural wood cabinets along with concrete floors complement the sophisticated elegance of this contemporary space. Parking includes a 3-car covered garage on the ground floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 ABBOT KINNEY have any available units?
1632 ABBOT KINNEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 ABBOT KINNEY have?
Some of 1632 ABBOT KINNEY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 ABBOT KINNEY currently offering any rent specials?
1632 ABBOT KINNEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 ABBOT KINNEY pet-friendly?
No, 1632 ABBOT KINNEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1632 ABBOT KINNEY offer parking?
Yes, 1632 ABBOT KINNEY offers parking.
Does 1632 ABBOT KINNEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 ABBOT KINNEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 ABBOT KINNEY have a pool?
No, 1632 ABBOT KINNEY does not have a pool.
Does 1632 ABBOT KINNEY have accessible units?
No, 1632 ABBOT KINNEY does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 ABBOT KINNEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 ABBOT KINNEY does not have units with dishwashers.
