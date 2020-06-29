16301 Knollwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

High status property at the top of Knollwood Drive in the Knollwood Estates!



Nestled into the deepest corner of a cul-de-sac against the open, unsettled and protected lands of the LADWP, this 1/2 acre ranch estate offers extreme privacy and rugged views of the mountains, city lights, and reservoir.



Enter through the rolling hills of Knollwood Estates and cruise up your 10-car driveway into your two-car garage. The hardwood front door framed by deltafrost glass welcomes you to the diagonal tiled floors through the main living areas. Clean, white walls with smooth, bullnosed corners and an open floor plan leave you and your guests feeling light and bright.



Square footage of home and lot is approximate and tenant to verify if this is a deciding factor.



Entertain in your all-stainless kitchen with fine-grained wavy pinewood cabinets and fat-crystaled granite counter tops. Hang out by the pool complete with 12-person hot tub, waterfall spillway, Baja shelf, Pebbleteck mother of pearl surfacing, and built-in umbrella holders. Dry off after your swim at the exterior gas fire pit or your interior gas fireplace.



Relax in the evenings by watching the sun set over the Western hills while your whole house fan beckons cool evening air to flow through your home. This is how life was meant to be lived.



New images of updated landscaping and more coming soon!