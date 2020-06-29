All apartments in Los Angeles
16301 Knollwood Drive

Location

16301 Knollwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
High status property at the top of Knollwood Drive in the Knollwood Estates!

Nestled into the deepest corner of a cul-de-sac against the open, unsettled and protected lands of the LADWP, this 1/2 acre ranch estate offers extreme privacy and rugged views of the mountains, city lights, and reservoir.

Enter through the rolling hills of Knollwood Estates and cruise up your 10-car driveway into your two-car garage. The hardwood front door framed by deltafrost glass welcomes you to the diagonal tiled floors through the main living areas. Clean, white walls with smooth, bullnosed corners and an open floor plan leave you and your guests feeling light and bright.

Square footage of home and lot is approximate and tenant to verify if this is a deciding factor.

Entertain in your all-stainless kitchen with fine-grained wavy pinewood cabinets and fat-crystaled granite counter tops. Hang out by the pool complete with 12-person hot tub, waterfall spillway, Baja shelf, Pebbleteck mother of pearl surfacing, and built-in umbrella holders. Dry off after your swim at the exterior gas fire pit or your interior gas fireplace.

Relax in the evenings by watching the sun set over the Western hills while your whole house fan beckons cool evening air to flow through your home. This is how life was meant to be lived.

New images of updated landscaping and more coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16301 Knollwood Drive have any available units?
16301 Knollwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16301 Knollwood Drive have?
Some of 16301 Knollwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16301 Knollwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16301 Knollwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16301 Knollwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16301 Knollwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16301 Knollwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16301 Knollwood Drive offers parking.
Does 16301 Knollwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16301 Knollwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16301 Knollwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16301 Knollwood Drive has a pool.
Does 16301 Knollwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 16301 Knollwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16301 Knollwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16301 Knollwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

