16301 Kingsbury St.

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Pool Home! Ready for Move-In! - Great Granada Hills home with new paint and carpeting through out. The living room is large with fireplace with tri-fold shutter doors for entertaining. Formal dining area that opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen has lots of spacious cupboard and counter space with additional storage area off the kitchen. There is an indoor, separate laundry room with access to the backyard. There are 4 bedrooms with ample closet space with two of the bedrooms with direct access to backyard/pool area. There is a one full bathroom with access to the side yard and the master bedroom has private bathroom with shower. The backyard has a covered patio area, mature fruit trees and fenced pool. There is a two car garage and large driveway. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Close to freeways and shopping.



