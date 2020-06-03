All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16301 Kingsbury St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16301 Kingsbury St.
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

16301 Kingsbury St.

16301 Kingsbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16301 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Pool Home! Ready for Move-In! - Great Granada Hills home with new paint and carpeting through out. The living room is large with fireplace with tri-fold shutter doors for entertaining. Formal dining area that opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen has lots of spacious cupboard and counter space with additional storage area off the kitchen. There is an indoor, separate laundry room with access to the backyard. There are 4 bedrooms with ample closet space with two of the bedrooms with direct access to backyard/pool area. There is a one full bathroom with access to the side yard and the master bedroom has private bathroom with shower. The backyard has a covered patio area, mature fruit trees and fenced pool. There is a two car garage and large driveway. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Close to freeways and shopping.

(RLNE4834573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16301 Kingsbury St. have any available units?
16301 Kingsbury St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16301 Kingsbury St. have?
Some of 16301 Kingsbury St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16301 Kingsbury St. currently offering any rent specials?
16301 Kingsbury St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16301 Kingsbury St. pet-friendly?
No, 16301 Kingsbury St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16301 Kingsbury St. offer parking?
Yes, 16301 Kingsbury St. offers parking.
Does 16301 Kingsbury St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16301 Kingsbury St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16301 Kingsbury St. have a pool?
Yes, 16301 Kingsbury St. has a pool.
Does 16301 Kingsbury St. have accessible units?
No, 16301 Kingsbury St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16301 Kingsbury St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16301 Kingsbury St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College