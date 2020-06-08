All apartments in Los Angeles
1630 CERRO GORDO Street
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

1630 CERRO GORDO Street

1630 Cerro Gordo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Cerro Gordo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled in the hills high above Echo Park, this two-bedroom, one-bath, private and stand alone house is located on a cheerful corner lot. With valley views and a treehouse vibe, this charming 1960s bungalow is surrounded by greenery and mature trees, yet is only minutes from the hustle and bustle of Echo Park, Silverlake, Downtown L.A. and more. The large, light-filled bedrooms add to this home's bright, airy feel, while the open floor plan and newly remodeled kitchen and bath bring the peace and calm of the outdoors inside. With an in-unit washer/dryer, large gated parking area and covered outdoor space, this home has it all. One year minimum lease. Excellent credit and references a must. All prospective tenants will be required to complete a background check and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 CERRO GORDO Street have any available units?
1630 CERRO GORDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 CERRO GORDO Street have?
Some of 1630 CERRO GORDO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 CERRO GORDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 CERRO GORDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 CERRO GORDO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 CERRO GORDO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1630 CERRO GORDO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1630 CERRO GORDO Street offers parking.
Does 1630 CERRO GORDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 CERRO GORDO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 CERRO GORDO Street have a pool?
No, 1630 CERRO GORDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 CERRO GORDO Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 CERRO GORDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 CERRO GORDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 CERRO GORDO Street has units with dishwashers.

