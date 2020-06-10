1628 PANDORA Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning newer construction 4Bd Spanish in Prime Westwood. 3 large bedroom up, including master suite with lovely views of Century City. Full bedroom/bathroom suite down and adjacent powder room. Gorgeous cook's kitchen with top end appliances, large laundry room, formal living room and dining room. Enjoy dining alfresco on the covered patio with Century City views. Large rear yard with heated pool, grassy lawn, and studio (easily converted to guest house). Walking distance to Century City, UCLA, shops, restaurants, entertainment, and much more! Also available for sale for $2,995,000