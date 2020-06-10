All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

1628 PANDORA Avenue

1628 Pandora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Pandora Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning newer construction 4Bd Spanish in Prime Westwood. 3 large bedroom up, including master suite with lovely views of Century City. Full bedroom/bathroom suite down and adjacent powder room. Gorgeous cook's kitchen with top end appliances, large laundry room, formal living room and dining room. Enjoy dining alfresco on the covered patio with Century City views. Large rear yard with heated pool, grassy lawn, and studio (easily converted to guest house). Walking distance to Century City, UCLA, shops, restaurants, entertainment, and much more! Also available for sale for $2,995,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 PANDORA Avenue have any available units?
1628 PANDORA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 PANDORA Avenue have?
Some of 1628 PANDORA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 PANDORA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1628 PANDORA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 PANDORA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1628 PANDORA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1628 PANDORA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1628 PANDORA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1628 PANDORA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 PANDORA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 PANDORA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1628 PANDORA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1628 PANDORA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1628 PANDORA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 PANDORA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 PANDORA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

