1626 N Alexandria Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1626 N Alexandria Ave

1626 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1626 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unfurnished 1,650 square foot single family home located in the East Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3 parking spots within the property. The well-lit living room and bedrooms are covered in hardwood flooring with lovely lighting fixtures. The cozy kitchen consists of beautiful rustic cabinetry for adequate storage, custom granite countertops with backsplash, and ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances. The home also boasts of central heating and AC for climate control. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pet owners will surely love living in this home for their pets are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Van Buren Place Historic District, Normandie Playground and Loren Miller Park

Nearby Schools:
Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.3 miles, 8/10
Alex Pilibos Armenian - 0.04 miles, unrated
Los Feliz Academy - 0.09 miles, unrated
Progressive Student Learning Academy - 0.14 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
206 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4723342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 N Alexandria Ave have any available units?
1626 N Alexandria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 N Alexandria Ave have?
Some of 1626 N Alexandria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 N Alexandria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1626 N Alexandria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 N Alexandria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 N Alexandria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1626 N Alexandria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1626 N Alexandria Ave offers parking.
Does 1626 N Alexandria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 N Alexandria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 N Alexandria Ave have a pool?
No, 1626 N Alexandria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1626 N Alexandria Ave have accessible units?
No, 1626 N Alexandria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 N Alexandria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 N Alexandria Ave has units with dishwashers.
