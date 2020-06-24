1626 N Alexandria Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unfurnished 1,650 square foot single family home located in the East Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3 parking spots within the property. The well-lit living room and bedrooms are covered in hardwood flooring with lovely lighting fixtures. The cozy kitchen consists of beautiful rustic cabinetry for adequate storage, custom granite countertops with backsplash, and ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances. The home also boasts of central heating and AC for climate control. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pet owners will surely love living in this home for their pets are allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Van Buren Place Historic District, Normandie Playground and Loren Miller Park



Nearby Schools:

Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.3 miles, 8/10

Alex Pilibos Armenian - 0.04 miles, unrated

Los Feliz Academy - 0.09 miles, unrated

Progressive Student Learning Academy - 0.14 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

206 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



