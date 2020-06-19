1626 N Alexandria Ave

Amenities
Unfurnished 1,650 square foot single family home located in the East Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3 parking spots within the property. The well-lit living room and bedrooms are covered in hardwood flooring with lovely lighting fixtures. The cozy kitchen consists of beautiful rustic cabinetry for adequate storage, custom granite countertops with backsplash, and ready-to-use modern kitchen appliances. The home also boasts of central heating and AC for climate control. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pet owners will surely love living in this home for their pets are allowed on the property.
Nearby parks:
Van Buren Place Historic District, Normandie Playground and Loren Miller Park
Nearby Schools:
Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.3 miles, 8/10
Alex Pilibos Armenian - 0.04 miles, unrated
Los Feliz Academy - 0.09 miles, unrated
Progressive Student Learning Academy - 0.14 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
206 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
