Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

1626 Glendon Ave

1626 Glendon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful private 1 bed/1 bath apartment in the heart of Westwood. You have the entire apartment to yourself. Townhome-style with a large sunny BACKYARD, so feels like a house.

Comes with washer/dryer unit inside.
1 parking space onsite.

Corner of Santa Monica Blvd and Westwood Blvd.
Located just blocks away from the 405 freeway.
15 minute drive to beach.

Close to UCLA
Walk to:
Sprouts Market
Fine dining options
Chase Bank
FedEx Kinkos

*You need to take stairs to access unit.
**Backyard is shared with neighbor.

Amenities
-Free parking on premises
-Kitchen
-Wifi
-Laptop friendly workspace
-Iron
-Dryer

Rules:
No smoking
Not suitable for pets
No parties or events

Text me for showing and other pricing:
$140 nightly rate
$1000 weekly rate
$3,800 monthly rate

*Deposit $1000 for weekly and monthly rate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Glendon Ave have any available units?
1626 Glendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Glendon Ave have?
Some of 1626 Glendon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Glendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Glendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Glendon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Glendon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Glendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Glendon Ave offers parking.
Does 1626 Glendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Glendon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Glendon Ave have a pool?
No, 1626 Glendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Glendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1626 Glendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Glendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Glendon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
