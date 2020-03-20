1626 Glendon Ave

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful private 1 bed/1 bath apartment in the heart of Westwood. You have the entire apartment to yourself. Townhome-style with a large sunny BACKYARD, so feels like a house.
Comes with washer/dryer unit inside.
1 parking space onsite.
Corner of Santa Monica Blvd and Westwood Blvd.
Located just blocks away from the 405 freeway.
15 minute drive to beach.
Close to UCLA
Walk to:
Sprouts Market
Fine dining options
Chase Bank
FedEx Kinkos
*You need to take stairs to access unit.
**Backyard is shared with neighbor.
-Free parking on premises
-Kitchen
-Wifi
-Laptop friendly workspace
-Iron
-Dryer
Rules:
No smoking
Not suitable for pets
No parties or events
Text me for showing and other pricing:
$140 nightly rate
$1000 weekly rate
$3,800 monthly rate
*Deposit $1000 for weekly and monthly rate