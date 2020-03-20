1626 Glendon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful private 1 bed/1 bath apartment in the heart of Westwood. You have the entire apartment to yourself. Townhome-style with a large sunny BACKYARD, so feels like a house.



Comes with washer/dryer unit inside.

1 parking space onsite.



Corner of Santa Monica Blvd and Westwood Blvd.

Located just blocks away from the 405 freeway.

15 minute drive to beach.



Close to UCLA

Walk to:

Sprouts Market

Fine dining options

Chase Bank

FedEx Kinkos



*You need to take stairs to access unit.

**Backyard is shared with neighbor.



Amenities

-Free parking on premises

-Kitchen

-Wifi

-Laptop friendly workspace

-Iron

-Dryer



Rules:

No smoking

Not suitable for pets

No parties or events



Text me for showing and other pricing:

$140 nightly rate

$1000 weekly rate

$3,800 monthly rate



*Deposit $1000 for weekly and monthly rate