All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16251 Dickens Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16251 Dickens Street
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

16251 Dickens Street

16251 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16251 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely South of Blvd. Encino home. Remodeled and in great condition. The kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, granite counters, recessed lights and a granite breakfast bar. Tile and laminate floors throughout. No carpets! Huge living room with vaulted ceilings and sliding doors to a grape vine covered front patio. Formal dining room Family room is open with the kitchen and has a fireplace and sliding doors to the back yard and back patio. 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets. 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Huge attached garage has a roll up door with auto opener and an EV station. Washer/dryer hook ups in the garage. Direct access into the house from the garage. Walk to restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd. Desirable Lanai Elementary School District! Easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16251 Dickens Street have any available units?
16251 Dickens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16251 Dickens Street have?
Some of 16251 Dickens Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16251 Dickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
16251 Dickens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16251 Dickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 16251 Dickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16251 Dickens Street offer parking?
Yes, 16251 Dickens Street offers parking.
Does 16251 Dickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16251 Dickens Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16251 Dickens Street have a pool?
No, 16251 Dickens Street does not have a pool.
Does 16251 Dickens Street have accessible units?
No, 16251 Dickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16251 Dickens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16251 Dickens Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College