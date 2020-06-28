16251 Dickens Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely South of Blvd. Encino home. Remodeled and in great condition. The kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, granite counters, recessed lights and a granite breakfast bar. Tile and laminate floors throughout. No carpets! Huge living room with vaulted ceilings and sliding doors to a grape vine covered front patio. Formal dining room Family room is open with the kitchen and has a fireplace and sliding doors to the back yard and back patio. 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets. 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Huge attached garage has a roll up door with auto opener and an EV station. Washer/dryer hook ups in the garage. Direct access into the house from the garage. Walk to restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd. Desirable Lanai Elementary School District! Easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways.