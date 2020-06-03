All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1625 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Filled with Old World charm,this beautiful 4BR+Den(5th bed) 5 bath,English Tudor sits on a generous double lot and is complete with a guest house (6th bed), pool, pond, bbq area. The Old World entryway welcomes you into the warm living room w/beautiful vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, hardwood floors, and a gorgeous oversized fireplace. This home features a library and a spacious family room w/ bar area, right next to the formal dining area. The double French doors off of the family room open up to the outdoor terrace where you get ocean views, mature trees, a zen garden, dry sauna, & and rare tranquility whilst in the city.Kitchen is equipped w/ Subzero/Viking appliances & granite counters. Includes 2 master suites, this is a great family home w/plenty of room for hosting loved ones.Master bedroom has Partial Ocean Views off of private deck.Brand new HVAC system installed within last year. Sunset Plaza, home to world class entertainment, shopping, restaurants.Avail May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
