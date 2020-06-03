1625 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

Filled with Old World charm,this beautiful 4BR+Den(5th bed) 5 bath,English Tudor sits on a generous double lot and is complete with a guest house (6th bed), pool, pond, bbq area. The Old World entryway welcomes you into the warm living room w/beautiful vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, hardwood floors, and a gorgeous oversized fireplace. This home features a library and a spacious family room w/ bar area, right next to the formal dining area. The double French doors off of the family room open up to the outdoor terrace where you get ocean views, mature trees, a zen garden, dry sauna, & and rare tranquility whilst in the city.Kitchen is equipped w/ Subzero/Viking appliances & granite counters. Includes 2 master suites, this is a great family home w/plenty of room for hosting loved ones.Master bedroom has Partial Ocean Views off of private deck.Brand new HVAC system installed within last year. Sunset Plaza, home to world class entertainment, shopping, restaurants.Avail May.