1621 BARRY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool table garage hot tub media room

Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 ~ bathroom spacious single level condo. Entertain in the open living and dining room featuring beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, gas fireplace, and large balcony in this desirable front facing unit. Enjoy home cooked meals in the sun-filled kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom wood cabinetry. Features include a sprawling master bedroom with walk-in-closet and a stunning spa-like bathroom and 2 generously sized guest bedrooms, additional closets for storage,. This gated and secure building offers a top floor sundeck, gym and billiards/bonus room perfect for hosting gatherings on a larger scale. Conveniently located near shops, cafes, theaters, Brentwood Village and the new Expo Rail.