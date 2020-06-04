All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1621 BARRY Avenue

1621 S Barry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1621 S Barry Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 ~ bathroom spacious single level condo. Entertain in the open living and dining room featuring beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, gas fireplace, and large balcony in this desirable front facing unit. Enjoy home cooked meals in the sun-filled kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom wood cabinetry. Features include a sprawling master bedroom with walk-in-closet and a stunning spa-like bathroom and 2 generously sized guest bedrooms, additional closets for storage,. This gated and secure building offers a top floor sundeck, gym and billiards/bonus room perfect for hosting gatherings on a larger scale. Conveniently located near shops, cafes, theaters, Brentwood Village and the new Expo Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 BARRY Avenue have any available units?
1621 BARRY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 BARRY Avenue have?
Some of 1621 BARRY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 BARRY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1621 BARRY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 BARRY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1621 BARRY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1621 BARRY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1621 BARRY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1621 BARRY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 BARRY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 BARRY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1621 BARRY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1621 BARRY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1621 BARRY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 BARRY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 BARRY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
