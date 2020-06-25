All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

16207 DICKENS Street

16207 Dickens St · No Longer Available
Location

16207 Dickens St, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
A true family/entertainer's home with 3,825 SF situated in the coveted Lanai School District. Recently completed renovation takes this home to a whole new level of modern luxury boasting an open floorplan, high ceilings, wood floors, large living/dining room w/top-of-the-line materials & finishes. Cook to your heart's content in the chef's kitchen w/island, ample cabinetry for storage, ss appliances, dual ovens & breakfast nook. Unwind in the decadent and spacious master suite with fireplace, grand walk-in closet, soaker tub, glass shower, dual sink vanity and more. Lower level w/for entertaining with large den/media room, guest room w/fireplace, laundry room, storage area & large bonus/play room for extra sqft. Escape thru French doors to the resort-like yard w/lush landscaping, pool & spa, drought resistant foliage, stone waterfall, built-in BBQ, covered patio and enclosed with beautiful redwood fencing. Move-in ready, this Encino gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

