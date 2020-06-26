16167 MEADOWCREST Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

Impeccably remodeled 2 story Transitional, in prestigious Royal Woods of Sherman Oaks, large 12,045 sqf lot, in quiet cul de sac, renovated inside & out w/ modern influences and contemporary appointments: grey porcelain tile floors, recessed lighting & custom light fixtures, kitchen w/ island and white quartz counters, stainless steel chef appliances, custom cabinetry, dual pane metal frame windows, dry bar, built in TVs, home theatre speaker system and entertainment cabinets, new HVAC and coper plumbing. 4 beds, 4 baths including the master wing w/ walk-in closet, beautiful master bath suite w/ herringbone marble tile, stand up shower & brass hardware. Large & fully enclosed backyard offers a newly plastered & tiled pool w/ new equipment, outdoor kitchen w/ built in gas bbq & concrete counters, grassy area. This ultra chic home offers the ideal Californian indoor outdoor lifestyle, while preserving utmost privacy, easy access, minutes from Mulholland Dr, Sepulveda Blvd & the 405 Fwy.