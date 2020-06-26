All apartments in Los Angeles
16167 MEADOWCREST Road

16167 Meadowcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

16167 Meadowcrest Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Impeccably remodeled 2 story Transitional, in prestigious Royal Woods of Sherman Oaks, large 12,045 sqf lot, in quiet cul de sac, renovated inside & out w/ modern influences and contemporary appointments: grey porcelain tile floors, recessed lighting & custom light fixtures, kitchen w/ island and white quartz counters, stainless steel chef appliances, custom cabinetry, dual pane metal frame windows, dry bar, built in TVs, home theatre speaker system and entertainment cabinets, new HVAC and coper plumbing. 4 beds, 4 baths including the master wing w/ walk-in closet, beautiful master bath suite w/ herringbone marble tile, stand up shower & brass hardware. Large & fully enclosed backyard offers a newly plastered & tiled pool w/ new equipment, outdoor kitchen w/ built in gas bbq & concrete counters, grassy area. This ultra chic home offers the ideal Californian indoor outdoor lifestyle, while preserving utmost privacy, easy access, minutes from Mulholland Dr, Sepulveda Blvd & the 405 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16167 MEADOWCREST Road have any available units?
16167 MEADOWCREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16167 MEADOWCREST Road have?
Some of 16167 MEADOWCREST Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16167 MEADOWCREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
16167 MEADOWCREST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16167 MEADOWCREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 16167 MEADOWCREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16167 MEADOWCREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 16167 MEADOWCREST Road offers parking.
Does 16167 MEADOWCREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16167 MEADOWCREST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16167 MEADOWCREST Road have a pool?
Yes, 16167 MEADOWCREST Road has a pool.
Does 16167 MEADOWCREST Road have accessible units?
No, 16167 MEADOWCREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16167 MEADOWCREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16167 MEADOWCREST Road has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

