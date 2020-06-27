All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

16126 Devonshire Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Special Offer!!! $300 move in discount if you sign the lease before Sept 30th! Hurry!

Homey 500-square-foot, single-family home in Granada Hills. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 parking space on-street parking in the alley.

The cozy and bright interior has tile flooring, recessed lightings, and large windows that bathed the rooms in natural light during the day. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and smooth granite countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in glass-fronted closets. Its neat and elegant bathroom is furnished with a vanity and shower/tub combo with modern bathroom fixtures. Hookup washer and dryer are available along with centralized air conditioning and electric heating.

The exterior has a nice yard and garden, cool spots to relax or for outdoor activities with the family.

Tenant pays for water, electricity, and gas. The landlord's responsible utilities: trash and sewage.

No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, please.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2QTzgs67j1o

Nearby parks: Granada Hills Park, Andres Pico Adobe, and Gothic Rinaldi Park.

Nearby Schools:
Mayall Street Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 8/10
George K. Porter Middle School - 0.49 miles, 6/10
Northridge Academy High - 2.42 miles, 5/10
Vintage Math/Science/Technology Magnet School - 0.48 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
Commuter Express 419 - 0.1 mile
158 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
Commuter Express 574 - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

