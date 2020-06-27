16126 Devonshire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Special Offer!!! $300 move in discount if you sign the lease before Sept 30th! Hurry!



Homey 500-square-foot, single-family home in Granada Hills. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 parking space on-street parking in the alley.



The cozy and bright interior has tile flooring, recessed lightings, and large windows that bathed the rooms in natural light during the day. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and smooth granite countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in glass-fronted closets. Its neat and elegant bathroom is furnished with a vanity and shower/tub combo with modern bathroom fixtures. Hookup washer and dryer are available along with centralized air conditioning and electric heating.



The exterior has a nice yard and garden, cool spots to relax or for outdoor activities with the family.



Tenant pays for water, electricity, and gas. The landlord's responsible utilities: trash and sewage.



No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, please.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2QTzgs67j1o



Nearby parks: Granada Hills Park, Andres Pico Adobe, and Gothic Rinaldi Park.



Nearby Schools:

Mayall Street Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 8/10

George K. Porter Middle School - 0.49 miles, 6/10

Northridge Academy High - 2.42 miles, 5/10

Vintage Math/Science/Technology Magnet School - 0.48 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

Commuter Express 419 - 0.1 mile

158 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

Commuter Express 574 - 0.5 mile



