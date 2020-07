Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground bbq/grill

Beautiful family home with natural light and great floor plan. Offers 4 Bedroom and 2 baths about 1800 SF. The living room has a fireplace, sliding door that leads to a large entertainer's backyard, a safe playground, pleasant for family BBQ and gatherings. Master bedroom is accessible to the backyard with his and her closets and master bath. Kitchen with breakfast area. Conveniently located with easy access to all shopping, schools, and highways.