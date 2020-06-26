161 South POINSETTIA Place

Amenities

Elegant recently renovated storybook Tudor, centrally located close to the Grove, Hancock Park and the great stores & restaurants on La Brea. Living room has large picture window & gas fireplace. Striking dark espresso hardwood floors throughout. Open plan living/dining/kitchen w/ French doors to the front patio, great for entertaining. Well-appointed kitchen w/ soft touch cabinetry, granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, ceramic tile floors, s/s appliances, custom pantry & sunny breakfast area. Laundry rm off kitchen w/full-size W/D & lots of storage. Spacious master w/ ensuite bath opens to yard. Master bath w/ separate frameless glass door shower, tub & double sinks. Two other full baths in the main house. Garage has been converted to a large guest house w/ pitched ceilings, decorative fireplace, kitchenette, bathrm & French doors to the yard; can be used as family room, home office or bedroom suite. Updated systems, central AC, NEST Thermostat and tankless water heater.