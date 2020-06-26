All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
161 South POINSETTIA Place
161 South POINSETTIA Place

161 South Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Mid-City West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

161 South Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant recently renovated storybook Tudor, centrally located close to the Grove, Hancock Park and the great stores & restaurants on La Brea. Living room has large picture window & gas fireplace. Striking dark espresso hardwood floors throughout. Open plan living/dining/kitchen w/ French doors to the front patio, great for entertaining. Well-appointed kitchen w/ soft touch cabinetry, granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash, ceramic tile floors, s/s appliances, custom pantry & sunny breakfast area. Laundry rm off kitchen w/full-size W/D & lots of storage. Spacious master w/ ensuite bath opens to yard. Master bath w/ separate frameless glass door shower, tub & double sinks. Two other full baths in the main house. Garage has been converted to a large guest house w/ pitched ceilings, decorative fireplace, kitchenette, bathrm & French doors to the yard; can be used as family room, home office or bedroom suite. Updated systems, central AC, NEST Thermostat and tankless water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 South POINSETTIA Place have any available units?
161 South POINSETTIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 South POINSETTIA Place have?
Some of 161 South POINSETTIA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 South POINSETTIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
161 South POINSETTIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 South POINSETTIA Place pet-friendly?
No, 161 South POINSETTIA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 161 South POINSETTIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 161 South POINSETTIA Place offers parking.
Does 161 South POINSETTIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 South POINSETTIA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 South POINSETTIA Place have a pool?
No, 161 South POINSETTIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 161 South POINSETTIA Place have accessible units?
No, 161 South POINSETTIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 161 South POINSETTIA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 South POINSETTIA Place has units with dishwashers.
