Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

1609 VIEWMONT Drive

1609 Viewmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Viewmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unobstructed City to Ocean Views! Custom Architectural on lower Sunset Strip with explosive 300 degree city, mountain and ocean views. Private, end of cul-de-sac, point lot. The execution of refined design aesthetic, features nearly 6000sf of gorgeous indoor-outdoor entertainment spaces. Poliform-Miele kitchen, an impressive 3-story cascading glass staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors with staggering ceiling heights not possible to replicate today. Three bedrooms and three and one-half baths, inclusive of an entire guest bedroom top level with two private suites, outdoor deck and fully appointed designer baths. Exquisite master bedroom level is poolside with a stunning marble spa bath, ocean view tub and shower, plus a mega walk-in closet. Two car garage, plus one car off-street, onsite parking. Also Available For Sale, Please Call For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 VIEWMONT Drive have any available units?
1609 VIEWMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 VIEWMONT Drive have?
Some of 1609 VIEWMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 VIEWMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 VIEWMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 VIEWMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1609 VIEWMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1609 VIEWMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1609 VIEWMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1609 VIEWMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 VIEWMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 VIEWMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1609 VIEWMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 1609 VIEWMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 VIEWMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 VIEWMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 VIEWMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
