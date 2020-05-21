1609 VIEWMONT Drive

Amenities

Unobstructed City to Ocean Views! Custom Architectural on lower Sunset Strip with explosive 300 degree city, mountain and ocean views. Private, end of cul-de-sac, point lot. The execution of refined design aesthetic, features nearly 6000sf of gorgeous indoor-outdoor entertainment spaces. Poliform-Miele kitchen, an impressive 3-story cascading glass staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors with staggering ceiling heights not possible to replicate today. Three bedrooms and three and one-half baths, inclusive of an entire guest bedroom top level with two private suites, outdoor deck and fully appointed designer baths. Exquisite master bedroom level is poolside with a stunning marble spa bath, ocean view tub and shower, plus a mega walk-in closet. Two car garage, plus one car off-street, onsite parking. Also Available For Sale, Please Call For Details.