16061 Devonshire St 3

Remodeled Guest House for rent 400 sq. ft. In Granada Hills, CA. Separated from main house. Private entrance and very secured. Super clean, studio-style, tile floors, drapes, blind. Kitchenette with refrigerator, lots of cabinetry. 3/4 bathroom. Large closet, plenty of shelves. Includes utilities: water, electricity, gas, trash. Heater and AC unit, tankless water heater. No pets. No on-premises parking, front of house street parking ONLY and plentiful. Single occupancy only. $1,300 per month. 2.8 miles to CSUN.



TEXT only to (661) 916-6849.



1 person occupancy ONLY. Studio style guest house.



Please fill out the contact form provided in turbotenant. Do not pay any credit report charges until a rental agreement is reached with the managers.



Open house on Saturday, November 09 and Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 8 am to 1 pm. Other showings by appointment only. Come and see it! Available for rent 12/01/2019.



No Pets Allowed



