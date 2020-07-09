All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16061 Devonshire St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16061 Devonshire St 3
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM

16061 Devonshire St 3

16061 Devonshire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16061 Devonshire Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 3 Available 11/30/19 Guest House - Property Id: 40661

Remodeled Guest House for rent 400 sq. ft. In Granada Hills, CA. Separated from main house. Private entrance and very secured. Super clean, studio-style, tile floors, drapes, blind. Kitchenette with refrigerator, lots of cabinetry. 3/4 bathroom. Large closet, plenty of shelves. Includes utilities: water, electricity, gas, trash. Heater and AC unit, tankless water heater. No pets. No on-premises parking, front of house street parking ONLY and plentiful. Single occupancy only. $1,300 per month. 2.8 miles to CSUN.

TEXT only to (661) 916-6849.

1 person occupancy ONLY. Studio style guest house.

Please fill out the contact form provided in turbotenant. Do not pay any credit report charges until a rental agreement is reached with the managers.

Open house on Saturday, November 09 and Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 8 am to 1 pm. Other showings by appointment only. Come and see it! Available for rent 12/01/2019.

Only contact the person and phone number identified in this ad.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40661p
Property Id 40661

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5267758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16061 Devonshire St 3 have any available units?
16061 Devonshire St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16061 Devonshire St 3 have?
Some of 16061 Devonshire St 3's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16061 Devonshire St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
16061 Devonshire St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16061 Devonshire St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 16061 Devonshire St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16061 Devonshire St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 16061 Devonshire St 3 offers parking.
Does 16061 Devonshire St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16061 Devonshire St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16061 Devonshire St 3 have a pool?
No, 16061 Devonshire St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 16061 Devonshire St 3 have accessible units?
No, 16061 Devonshire St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 16061 Devonshire St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16061 Devonshire St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College