1606 MYRA Avenue

1606 N Myra Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1606 N Myra Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
yoga
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Amazing mini-compound in the heart of Los Feliz! Fully renovated 2bd/2ba house with no expense spared, plus a rustic art studio above the two car garage. Sheltered from the street by a verdant wall of green offering privacy and charm, you enter into a stylish open living room with vaulted cathedral ceilings and dining area. The kitchen has gourmet appliances and all new cabinetry, with black caesarstone countertops. Ensuite bedroom has walk-in closet and full bathroom. Second bedroom on opposite side of the house makes a great office or guest room. Outside, there's a killer bonus music/art studio above the garage for your creative projects or yoga/meditation spot. Ample rear yard is gated and private, with excellent nighttime lighting -- perfect for backyard parties. Off the kitchen is another outdoor area -- all set up for growing your own vegetables or herbs. This house has too many upgrades to list. close to shops, restaurants, coffee, and ice cream. Privacy, style & charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 MYRA Avenue have any available units?
1606 MYRA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 MYRA Avenue have?
Some of 1606 MYRA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 MYRA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1606 MYRA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 MYRA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1606 MYRA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1606 MYRA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1606 MYRA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1606 MYRA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 MYRA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 MYRA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1606 MYRA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1606 MYRA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1606 MYRA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 MYRA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 MYRA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
