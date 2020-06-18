1606 MYRA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage yoga

Amazing mini-compound in the heart of Los Feliz! Fully renovated 2bd/2ba house with no expense spared, plus a rustic art studio above the two car garage. Sheltered from the street by a verdant wall of green offering privacy and charm, you enter into a stylish open living room with vaulted cathedral ceilings and dining area. The kitchen has gourmet appliances and all new cabinetry, with black caesarstone countertops. Ensuite bedroom has walk-in closet and full bathroom. Second bedroom on opposite side of the house makes a great office or guest room. Outside, there's a killer bonus music/art studio above the garage for your creative projects or yoga/meditation spot. Ample rear yard is gated and private, with excellent nighttime lighting -- perfect for backyard parties. Off the kitchen is another outdoor area -- all set up for growing your own vegetables or herbs. This house has too many upgrades to list. close to shops, restaurants, coffee, and ice cream. Privacy, style & charm.