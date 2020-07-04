16040 West SUNSET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Move-in ready condo in the heart of beloved Pacific Palisades. Make this home yours and relish your coveted location, only a stone's throw away from the Village and iconic Palisades entertainment, shops and restaurants. The sophisticated living room boasts a warm fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors to a serene balcony. Enjoy your favorite meals in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and more. Additional features include well-appointed guest rooms, two balconies, a recently renovated master bath, 1garage parking spot, elevator and more. A remarkable lease opportunity, this charming condo won't last long!