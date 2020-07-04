All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 3 2019 at 2:59 PM

16040 West SUNSET

16040 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

16040 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Move-in ready condo in the heart of beloved Pacific Palisades. Make this home yours and relish your coveted location, only a stone's throw away from the Village and iconic Palisades entertainment, shops and restaurants. The sophisticated living room boasts a warm fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors to a serene balcony. Enjoy your favorite meals in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and more. Additional features include well-appointed guest rooms, two balconies, a recently renovated master bath, 1garage parking spot, elevator and more. A remarkable lease opportunity, this charming condo won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16040 West SUNSET have any available units?
16040 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16040 West SUNSET have?
Some of 16040 West SUNSET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16040 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
16040 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16040 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 16040 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16040 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 16040 West SUNSET offers parking.
Does 16040 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16040 West SUNSET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16040 West SUNSET have a pool?
No, 16040 West SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 16040 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 16040 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 16040 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16040 West SUNSET has units with dishwashers.

