16030 North th Street

This spacious and private mid-century modern three bedroom condominium is located in the heart of uptown Phoenix. The recently renovated property features a king size bed, two queen beds, fully appointed kitchen, dining area, living room with premium quality pull-out sofa (full size bed), washer/dryer, private patio, pool and onsite parking. The space is great for groups of friends, families with kids, medical professionals and business travelers. Less than fifteen minutes from the airport.



This recently renovated Mid-century Modern three-bedroom condominium is conveniently located near the heart of downtown Uptown Phoenix.



Interior appointments include all new home furnishings, new kitchen appliances, upgraded windows, flooring and rugs, bathroom fixtures, washer/dryer and fresh interior paint.



Features include a master bedroom (king bed), second bedroom (queen bed), spare bedroom (queen bed), living room with premium quality pull-out sofa (full size bed), fully appointed kitchen, dining area, two full bathrooms and laundry area.



In addition to this three bedroom accommodation, we have several other two and three bedroom condominiums at this location that are also available for guest booking (see our profile page for additional listing information).



Additional amenities include a pool area, private outdoor patio, outdoor gazebo and sitting area, barbecue grills, free WiFi and 48" smart HDTV with Netflix and Sling access.



This property is conveniently located near the heart of Uptown Phoenix with all of the restaurant, arts and entertainment district amenities of the central Phoenix corridor only a short walk or bike ride away. Popular nearby dining, arts and nightlife options include Rokerij, Linger Longer Lounge, The Vig, Garage Wine and Tap, Lucis Healthy Marketplace, The Whining Pig, Dicks Hideaway, ZTejas, Zipps Sports Grill, The Yard, Joes Midnight Run, Feeneys, Christos, Sierra Bonita Grill, Otro Cafe, Fuego Bistro, Culinary Dropout, Ba