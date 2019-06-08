Amenities

1602 W. 221st Street Available 05/03/19 Renovated One Bedroom House in Torrance $1900.00/mo - Coming Soon! This custom painted one bedroom, one bathroom freshly renovated house allows a maximum of four people and will consider 1-2 pets. House includes garage with new door and automatic opener, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new tiled shower enclosure, all new faucets, new water heater, new wall heater, new ceiling fans, new gas range with new over the range microwave, and private yard. Rent is $1900.00/mo, security deposit is $1800.00 on approved applicant, available for a one year lease. Pets must be adult, quiet, and non-aggressive to be considered. Residents with pets will be required to pay an additional $500.00 security deposit per animal and obtain and maintain a renter's insurance policy that includes pet liability. Please call (310)212-6660 for more info or to ask about viewing times. First showing is scheduled for Thursday, 5/2/19, please call our office for details.



(RLNE4857304)