All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1602 W. 221st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1602 W. 221st Street
Last updated May 4 2019 at 12:44 AM

1602 W. 221st Street

1602 West 221st Street · (310) 212-6660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1602 West 221st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1602 W. 221st Street · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1602 W. 221st Street Available 05/03/19 Renovated One Bedroom House in Torrance $1900.00/mo - Coming Soon! This custom painted one bedroom, one bathroom freshly renovated house allows a maximum of four people and will consider 1-2 pets. House includes garage with new door and automatic opener, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new tiled shower enclosure, all new faucets, new water heater, new wall heater, new ceiling fans, new gas range with new over the range microwave, and private yard. Rent is $1900.00/mo, security deposit is $1800.00 on approved applicant, available for a one year lease. Pets must be adult, quiet, and non-aggressive to be considered. Residents with pets will be required to pay an additional $500.00 security deposit per animal and obtain and maintain a renter's insurance policy that includes pet liability. Please call (310)212-6660 for more info or to ask about viewing times. First showing is scheduled for Thursday, 5/2/19, please call our office for details.

(RLNE4857304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 W. 221st Street have any available units?
1602 W. 221st Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 W. 221st Street have?
Some of 1602 W. 221st Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 W. 221st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1602 W. 221st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 W. 221st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 W. 221st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1602 W. 221st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1602 W. 221st Street does offer parking.
Does 1602 W. 221st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 W. 221st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 W. 221st Street have a pool?
No, 1602 W. 221st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1602 W. 221st Street have accessible units?
No, 1602 W. 221st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 W. 221st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 W. 221st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1602 W. 221st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity