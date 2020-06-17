All apartments in Los Angeles
15965 Victory Boulevard
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:35 AM

15965 Victory Boulevard

15965 Victory Boulevard · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15965 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Now for Lease! Located in Van Nuys resides a fabulous 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Each unit has its own separate water, gas and electric mater. There is a bright open floor-plan with glossy laminate and tile flooring, baseboard moldings, crown moldings, as well as central AC and a laundry area inside the unit. The spacious kitchen features a large dining area, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, nice appliances and recessed lighting. Located in a very well-kept corner building with a controlled accessed entry, plus 2 assigned parking spots for this unit. Close to lake Balboa, supermarkets, the Van Nuys Golf Course, Banks, schools and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15965 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
15965 Victory Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15965 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 15965 Victory Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15965 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15965 Victory Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15965 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15965 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15965 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15965 Victory Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 15965 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15965 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15965 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15965 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15965 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15965 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15965 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15965 Victory Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
