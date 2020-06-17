15965 Victory Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities parking

Now for Lease! Located in Van Nuys resides a fabulous 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Each unit has its own separate water, gas and electric mater. There is a bright open floor-plan with glossy laminate and tile flooring, baseboard moldings, crown moldings, as well as central AC and a laundry area inside the unit. The spacious kitchen features a large dining area, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, nice appliances and recessed lighting. Located in a very well-kept corner building with a controlled accessed entry, plus 2 assigned parking spots for this unit. Close to lake Balboa, supermarkets, the Van Nuys Golf Course, Banks, schools and much more!