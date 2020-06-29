15940 Ward Court

Amenities

Come and see this admirable, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, newly-built, single-family home on the peaceful Lake Balboa neighborhood in Van Nuys, CA!



The spacious and airy homes interior features include hardwood floors, large sliding glass door and windows with blinds, chic recessed/suspended lighting, large walk-in closet, high vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace.



The lovely kitchen is equipped with stylish cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertop, kitchen Island, and ready-to-use appliances such as stainless-steel refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and freezer. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures, vanity cabinets surmounted with wide mirrors, and shower stalls each enclosed in glass panels.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available. It also has central air conditioning and gas heating for climate control.



Only small pets (below 20 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.



For vehicle parking, it comes with a 2 garage-attached: 1 clicker.



The exterior has a securely fenced yard, a patio, and an awesome garden--cool spots to play, entertain guests, or just relax with the family or friends. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yards regular upkeep.



Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, Internet, water, trash, and sewage. Whereas landscaping and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WTJcuRhDTb7



Nearby parks: Woodley Avenue Park, Lake Balboa Park, and Lake Balboa.



Bus lines:

165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

164 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.5 mile

162 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



