15940 Ward Court

Location

15940 Ward Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Come and see this admirable, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, newly-built, single-family home on the peaceful Lake Balboa neighborhood in Van Nuys, CA!

The spacious and airy homes interior features include hardwood floors, large sliding glass door and windows with blinds, chic recessed/suspended lighting, large walk-in closet, high vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace.

The lovely kitchen is equipped with stylish cabinets and drawers, glossy granite countertop, kitchen Island, and ready-to-use appliances such as stainless-steel refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and freezer. The elegant bathrooms are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures, vanity cabinets surmounted with wide mirrors, and shower stalls each enclosed in glass panels.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available. It also has central air conditioning and gas heating for climate control.

Only small pets (below 20 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.

For vehicle parking, it comes with a 2 garage-attached: 1 clicker.

The exterior has a securely fenced yard, a patio, and an awesome garden--cool spots to play, entertain guests, or just relax with the family or friends. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yards regular upkeep.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, Internet, water, trash, and sewage. Whereas landscaping and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WTJcuRhDTb7

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Woodley Avenue Park, Lake Balboa Park, and Lake Balboa.

Bus lines:
165 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.5 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5486708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

How much should you be paying for rent?

