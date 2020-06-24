All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2019 at 5:59 PM

15906 Valley Vista Boulevard

15906 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15906 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Upon entering, you will be immediately captivated by the grand living spaces, soaring ceilings and luxurious central staircase! Adorned with gleaming wood floors, stunning interior finishes and wonderful entertaining areas that include voluminous living room with floor to ceiling stone detailed fireplace, family/media retreat with built-in library and expansive dining area perfect for a quite dinner or your largest of family gatherings! Enjoy the updated culinary kitchen adorned with breakfast bar, granite counter work space, custom cabinetry, farm sink and top of the line stainless appliances that include six burner range and double ovens. Encompassing five spacious bedrooms (2 down | 3 up) that include sensational master suite with sitting area, fabulous walk-in closets, private patio balcony and spa styled bath with central jetted tub, dual sink vanity and over-sized walk in shower. Step out and relax in the ultra-private rear yard with entertainers patio, grassy play area, all surrounded by picturesque and mature landscape! Beautifully situated on a wonderful tree lined street among multi-million dollar estates, within a short stroll to Blvd shops/restaurants and easy Westside access. Located in the Lanai school district and a truly spectacular residence you will surely not want to miss!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard have any available units?
15906 Valley Vista Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard have?
Some of 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15906 Valley Vista Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15906 Valley Vista Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
