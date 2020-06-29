1589 CURRAN Street

Amenities

Charming 1924 Spanish home in the hills of Echo Park available for lease! Through the front gate, enter a magical garden with mature trees, drought tolerant plantings and a pond, proceeding up to the front entry. Inside, find a spacious light filled living/dining space with french doors opening to the adjacent deck. Your guests can pull up to the counter for a chat while you prepare a meal in the stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and butcher block countertops. A central hall leads to two bright bedrooms and a full bath featuring penny tile and a custom vanity. Outside, find a large deck on the west side of the house with plenty of room to BBQ and dine at sunset with a peekaboo view of downtown. A walkway behind the house leads to a spa and custom lounging pavilion where you can entertain and enjoy the breeze flowing through the trees. All this just moments from the best shops and dining on Sunset Blvd, and the nearby hiking trails of Elysian Park!