1589 CURRAN Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

1589 CURRAN Street

1589 Curran Street · No Longer Available
Location

1589 Curran Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Charming 1924 Spanish home in the hills of Echo Park available for lease! Through the front gate, enter a magical garden with mature trees, drought tolerant plantings and a pond, proceeding up to the front entry. Inside, find a spacious light filled living/dining space with french doors opening to the adjacent deck. Your guests can pull up to the counter for a chat while you prepare a meal in the stylish kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and butcher block countertops. A central hall leads to two bright bedrooms and a full bath featuring penny tile and a custom vanity. Outside, find a large deck on the west side of the house with plenty of room to BBQ and dine at sunset with a peekaboo view of downtown. A walkway behind the house leads to a spa and custom lounging pavilion where you can entertain and enjoy the breeze flowing through the trees. All this just moments from the best shops and dining on Sunset Blvd, and the nearby hiking trails of Elysian Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1589 CURRAN Street have any available units?
1589 CURRAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1589 CURRAN Street have?
Some of 1589 CURRAN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1589 CURRAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1589 CURRAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1589 CURRAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1589 CURRAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1589 CURRAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1589 CURRAN Street offers parking.
Does 1589 CURRAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1589 CURRAN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1589 CURRAN Street have a pool?
No, 1589 CURRAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1589 CURRAN Street have accessible units?
No, 1589 CURRAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1589 CURRAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1589 CURRAN Street has units with dishwashers.
