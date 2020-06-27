1588 1/2 W. 36th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home... 5 min from USC - Property Id: 12475



**OPEN HOUSE Saturday and Sunday**

Spacious California Bungalow - 3 bedrooms 2 bath home for rent in Exposition Park. Less than 1 mile from the University of Southern California. The master suite, new appliances, wood floors, open floor plan, onsite laundry room, and off-street parking. Now is the perfect time to upgrade to a beautifully clean home!

All application fees are the responsibility of the applicant and are non-refundable

**DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS IN FRONT HOUSE**

Parking for 2 cars in the driveway

