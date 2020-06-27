All apartments in Los Angeles
1588 1/2 W. 36th Street

1588 1/2 W 36th St · No Longer Available
Location

1588 1/2 W 36th St, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home... 5 min from USC - Property Id: 12475

**OPEN HOUSE Saturday and Sunday**
Spacious California Bungalow - 3 bedrooms 2 bath home for rent in Exposition Park. Less than 1 mile from the University of Southern California. The master suite, new appliances, wood floors, open floor plan, onsite laundry room, and off-street parking. Now is the perfect time to upgrade to a beautifully clean home!
All application fees are the responsibility of the applicant and are non-refundable
**DO NOT BOTHER TENANTS IN FRONT HOUSE**
Parking for 2 cars in the driveway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/12475p
Property Id 12475

(RLNE5225808)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street have any available units?
1588 1/2 W. 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street have?
Some of 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1588 1/2 W. 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street offers parking.
Does 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1588 1/2 W. 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

