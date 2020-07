Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome with tile floors throughout the downstairs and into the patio. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, spacious living and dining rooms. Open and bright kitchen with stainless steel range. Private patio and two car garage. The home is located on Stonewood court with easy access for visitors.