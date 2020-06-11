15842 Palms Blvd

Amenities

Unfurnished or Furnished. Bring your lap top or your surfboard or both! Weve got the rest --and its business ready. Light filled freshly renovated two bedroom home with hardwood and tile floors throughout. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub. Tastefully and comfortably furnished. We supply high-speed internet (Fios) with wifi as well as cable, 2 TVs and all utilities.



Enjoy morning coffee on the front porch and evening barbeque in the private back garden. Eat in the kitchen, dining room, or patio. The large living area flows through an open archway to the dining room for easy entertaining. A seasonal orchard of bay, plum, fig, orange and lemon trees offers the bounty of southern California living. The house is very comfortable for two couples or a family. There is an adjustable couch for overnight guests.



Venice is one of the closest communities to LAX, enabling easy connection to one of the worlds best air-hubs. LAs Metro-Rail is available in Santa Monica with a direct line to Downtown LA, home of Disney Hall and many Museums and Galleries.



Great shopping, restaurants, and cafes are all close. Walk a block to the Link (Lincoln Blvd), home to many new restaurants and shops. Or take an easy stroll to Abbot Kinney, Rose Avenue, Venice Beach and Santa Monica and find Whole Foods, Gelson Markets, Superba Bread and Wine, Gjelina, Rose Cafe, Wine Bar, Cafe Gratitude, etc.



This quiet home is perfectly located for work in Venice, Santa Monica, Playa Vista, Marina del Rey, Culver City and all of West Los Angeles. We are in the heart of Silicon Beach with employers such as Snap, Hulu, You-Tube plus many dot-coms starting up. Also nearby are major motion picture studios Fox and Sony. A few blocks away youll find a public golf course where you can seal the deal!



A car is useful here, as in most places in LA, and you can pull into our private driveway or find street parking easily