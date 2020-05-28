15832 Magnolia Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate Encino 3 BR., 2.5 BA. Home with separate Family Room, Living Room andDining Area, located in the highly desired Hesby Oaks Leadership Charter K-5Elementary School zone. Recently upgraded, flexible and open floor plan which canaccommodate a variety of uses. Wood Beamed ceilings in most rooms, Fireplace, gleaming hardwood and porcelain floors throughout, granite kitchen and new appliances. Inside the private areas of the home you will find a secluded Master Bedroom suite, two additional nice sized bedrooms and additional storage. Eat in kitchen and large adjacent service porchwith laundry, pantry and more storage. Private fenced backyard with covered porch and patio! Double detached garage. Central Air and Heat. Charming twist of Vintage California Ranch and todays Modern finishes. A Must See if you are considering a move. Easy freeway access and close to Ventura Blvd. Drive by and experience this quiet location. Also offered for sale at $799,000.