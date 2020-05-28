All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15832 Magnolia Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15832 Magnolia Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15832 Magnolia Boulevard

15832 Magnolia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15832 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Encino 3 BR., 2.5 BA. Home with separate Family Room, Living Room andDining Area, located in the highly desired Hesby Oaks Leadership Charter K-5Elementary School zone. Recently upgraded, flexible and open floor plan which canaccommodate a variety of uses. Wood Beamed ceilings in most rooms, Fireplace, gleaming hardwood and porcelain floors throughout, granite kitchen and new appliances. Inside the private areas of the home you will find a secluded Master Bedroom suite, two additional nice sized bedrooms and additional storage. Eat in kitchen and large adjacent service porchwith laundry, pantry and more storage. Private fenced backyard with covered porch and patio! Double detached garage. Central Air and Heat. Charming twist of Vintage California Ranch and todays Modern finishes. A Must See if you are considering a move. Easy freeway access and close to Ventura Blvd. Drive by and experience this quiet location. Also offered for sale at $799,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15832 Magnolia Boulevard have any available units?
15832 Magnolia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15832 Magnolia Boulevard have?
Some of 15832 Magnolia Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15832 Magnolia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15832 Magnolia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15832 Magnolia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15832 Magnolia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15832 Magnolia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15832 Magnolia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15832 Magnolia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15832 Magnolia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15832 Magnolia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15832 Magnolia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15832 Magnolia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15832 Magnolia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15832 Magnolia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15832 Magnolia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College