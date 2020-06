Amenities

First floor apartment for rent in West Islip, 3.5-mile driving distance away from Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center. This apartment is newly renovated, includes own private entrance, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, and kitchen with new kitchen cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. No smoking permitted. Asking price $2400 for rent. First month and security to move in.