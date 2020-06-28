15750 Leadwell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a gorgeous deck for relaxation and entertaining, a large patio area, and a privacy fence surrounding it all for your outdoor pleasure! The interior features a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment!



AND PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROPERTY IS GOING FOR 2 OPTION.

OPTION TO RENT AT 1,700 SAME AS THE DEPOSIT

OR RENT TO OWN AT 2,880 SAME AS THE DEPOSIT

YOU CAN EITHER RENT OR RENT TO OWN



This home won’t last long! call or Text landlord/Mr Mark (872) 777-1073