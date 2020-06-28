All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:21 AM

15750 Leadwell St

15750 Leadwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

15750 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, while the backyard is complete with a gorgeous deck for relaxation and entertaining, a large patio area, and a privacy fence surrounding it all for your outdoor pleasure! The interior features a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment!

AND PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROPERTY IS GOING FOR 2 OPTION.
OPTION TO RENT AT 1,700 SAME AS THE DEPOSIT
OR RENT TO OWN AT 2,880 SAME AS THE DEPOSIT
YOU CAN EITHER RENT OR RENT TO OWN 

======

This home won’t last long!  call or Text landlord/Mr Mark (872) 777-1073

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15750 Leadwell St have any available units?
15750 Leadwell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15750 Leadwell St have?
Some of 15750 Leadwell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15750 Leadwell St currently offering any rent specials?
15750 Leadwell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15750 Leadwell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15750 Leadwell St is pet friendly.
Does 15750 Leadwell St offer parking?
Yes, 15750 Leadwell St offers parking.
Does 15750 Leadwell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15750 Leadwell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15750 Leadwell St have a pool?
No, 15750 Leadwell St does not have a pool.
Does 15750 Leadwell St have accessible units?
No, 15750 Leadwell St does not have accessible units.
Does 15750 Leadwell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15750 Leadwell St does not have units with dishwashers.
