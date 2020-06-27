All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

15740 Morrison Street

15740 Morrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

15740 Morrison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single family home now available in a much desired are of Encino. Home has been lovingly maintained and is awaiting your eager tenants. Features two large bedrooms and a nicely done enclosed patio (could potentially be third bedroom) approx. 600 sq ft. Home is light and bright with an open flowing floor plan. Pluses include hardwood flooring (excellent shape), central a/c and heating, laundry hook ups in the attached garage. There is a spacious kitchen for the galloping gourmet in the family, with a garden window. Large backyard, great for your dog (allowed with small pet deposit). South of Ventura Blvd, Hesby Elementary School and VBS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15740 Morrison Street have any available units?
15740 Morrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15740 Morrison Street have?
Some of 15740 Morrison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15740 Morrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
15740 Morrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15740 Morrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15740 Morrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 15740 Morrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 15740 Morrison Street offers parking.
Does 15740 Morrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15740 Morrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15740 Morrison Street have a pool?
No, 15740 Morrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 15740 Morrison Street have accessible units?
No, 15740 Morrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15740 Morrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15740 Morrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
