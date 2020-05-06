15739 Vanowen St 103

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS 1 BD 1 BT NEAR LAKE BALBOA - Property Id: 160730



Must see! Offering a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with over 800sq ft of living space in a small 16 unit complex. Features laminate and tile flooring though out. Living room has a fireplace and sliding door leading out to a balcony. Apartment has a large walk in closet in the bedroom plus ample storage through out. Conveniently located near 405 freeway, parks, schools, and shopping. Move in ready. Schedule your tour with onsite manager today.

