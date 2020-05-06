All apartments in Los Angeles
15739 Vanowen St 103
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

15739 Vanowen St 103

15739 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

15739 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
SPACIOUS 1 BD 1 BT NEAR LAKE BALBOA - Property Id: 160730

Must see! Offering a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with over 800sq ft of living space in a small 16 unit complex. Features laminate and tile flooring though out. Living room has a fireplace and sliding door leading out to a balcony. Apartment has a large walk in closet in the bedroom plus ample storage through out. Conveniently located near 405 freeway, parks, schools, and shopping. Move in ready. Schedule your tour with onsite manager today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160730p
Property Id 160730

(RLNE5174934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15739 Vanowen St 103 have any available units?
15739 Vanowen St 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15739 Vanowen St 103 have?
Some of 15739 Vanowen St 103's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15739 Vanowen St 103 currently offering any rent specials?
15739 Vanowen St 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15739 Vanowen St 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15739 Vanowen St 103 is pet friendly.
Does 15739 Vanowen St 103 offer parking?
No, 15739 Vanowen St 103 does not offer parking.
Does 15739 Vanowen St 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15739 Vanowen St 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15739 Vanowen St 103 have a pool?
No, 15739 Vanowen St 103 does not have a pool.
Does 15739 Vanowen St 103 have accessible units?
No, 15739 Vanowen St 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 15739 Vanowen St 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15739 Vanowen St 103 has units with dishwashers.
