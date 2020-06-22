All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15728 Leadwell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15728 Leadwell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15728 Leadwell Street

15728 W Leadwell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15728 W Leadwell St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, gated 2 story house built in 2003. Elegant Living Room with high ceiling. Large Family Room with the fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances facing the back yard. One of the bedroom and full bathroom is on the main floor. Huge Master Bedroom Suite with a walk-in closet and large soaker tub. Hardwood floors, Recessed LED lights throughout the house. Save even more on electricity with the roof solar panels! Beautiful landscaped yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15728 Leadwell Street have any available units?
15728 Leadwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15728 Leadwell Street have?
Some of 15728 Leadwell Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15728 Leadwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
15728 Leadwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15728 Leadwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 15728 Leadwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15728 Leadwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 15728 Leadwell Street does offer parking.
Does 15728 Leadwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15728 Leadwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15728 Leadwell Street have a pool?
No, 15728 Leadwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 15728 Leadwell Street have accessible units?
No, 15728 Leadwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15728 Leadwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15728 Leadwell Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College