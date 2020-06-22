15728 Leadwell Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, gated 2 story house built in 2003. Elegant Living Room with high ceiling. Large Family Room with the fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances facing the back yard. One of the bedroom and full bathroom is on the main floor. Huge Master Bedroom Suite with a walk-in closet and large soaker tub. Hardwood floors, Recessed LED lights throughout the house. Save even more on electricity with the roof solar panels! Beautiful landscaped yard.