All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15705 WOODVALE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15705 WOODVALE Road
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

15705 WOODVALE Road

15705 Woodvale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15705 Woodvale Road, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Highly sought after Encino Royal Oaks,location. This beautiful private home greets you with it's distinctive landscaping and circular motor court suitable for six autos. Spacious living areas with hardwood flooring, custom crown molding surrounded by large glass windows and French doors opening to the majestic private grounds create an indoor/outdoor living. There is a cozy den complete with flat screen TV and surround sound. Speakers though out this home. Separate back bedroom with bath can be teen room , in law or for housekeeper. The Large Master Suite is a true sanctuary with a cushioned bay window seat for relaxing, lots of built-in for your storage needs, walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom. Two addition bedrooms with ample closet storage. The light filled granite gourmet kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and a sunny breakfast nook which leads to deck and outdoor built in BBQ. Beyond the deck is the heated swimmers pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have any available units?
15705 WOODVALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15705 WOODVALE Road have?
Some of 15705 WOODVALE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15705 WOODVALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
15705 WOODVALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15705 WOODVALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 15705 WOODVALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 15705 WOODVALE Road offers parking.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15705 WOODVALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have a pool?
Yes, 15705 WOODVALE Road has a pool.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have accessible units?
No, 15705 WOODVALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15705 WOODVALE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15705 WOODVALE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College