15705 WOODVALE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Highly sought after Encino Royal Oaks,location. This beautiful private home greets you with it's distinctive landscaping and circular motor court suitable for six autos. Spacious living areas with hardwood flooring, custom crown molding surrounded by large glass windows and French doors opening to the majestic private grounds create an indoor/outdoor living. There is a cozy den complete with flat screen TV and surround sound. Speakers though out this home. Separate back bedroom with bath can be teen room , in law or for housekeeper. The Large Master Suite is a true sanctuary with a cushioned bay window seat for relaxing, lots of built-in for your storage needs, walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom. Two addition bedrooms with ample closet storage. The light filled granite gourmet kitchen boasts top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and a sunny breakfast nook which leads to deck and outdoor built in BBQ. Beyond the deck is the heated swimmers pool.