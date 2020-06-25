All apartments in Los Angeles
15527 Parthenia Street

Location

15527 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This townhouse is located within a gated complex with 18 total units. All bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the top level. The main floor has the great room with chandelier, recessed lighting, fireplace, half bath, and the kitchen. The kitchen features newer wood cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, soft-close drawers, and quartz countertops. There is plenty of storage and closet space in this home! Also, has a small private gated patio area included to enjoy gardening or relaxing. Spacious Garage is attached, on lowest level, with two parking spots, and laundry washer/dryer included. Conveniently located near CSUN, close to the 405, 118, and 5 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15527 Parthenia Street have any available units?
15527 Parthenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15527 Parthenia Street have?
Some of 15527 Parthenia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15527 Parthenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
15527 Parthenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15527 Parthenia Street pet-friendly?
No, 15527 Parthenia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15527 Parthenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 15527 Parthenia Street offers parking.
Does 15527 Parthenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15527 Parthenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15527 Parthenia Street have a pool?
No, 15527 Parthenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 15527 Parthenia Street have accessible units?
No, 15527 Parthenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15527 Parthenia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15527 Parthenia Street has units with dishwashers.
