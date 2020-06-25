15527 Parthenia Street

Amenities

This townhouse is located within a gated complex with 18 total units. All bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the top level. The main floor has the great room with chandelier, recessed lighting, fireplace, half bath, and the kitchen. The kitchen features newer wood cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, soft-close drawers, and quartz countertops. There is plenty of storage and closet space in this home! Also, has a small private gated patio area included to enjoy gardening or relaxing. Spacious Garage is attached, on lowest level, with two parking spots, and laundry washer/dryer included. Conveniently located near CSUN, close to the 405, 118, and 5 freeways.